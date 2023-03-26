Sports

Kamara Rallies Fire to 3-2 Victory Over Inter Miami

Inter Miami (2-3-0) pulled within a goal by halftime when Franco Negri scored in the third minute of stoppage time.

Kei Kamara scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time and the Chicago Fire rallied for their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday night.

The Fire (1-1-2) grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals by Chris Mueller and Carlos Terán. Mueller found the net in the 30th minute — with assists from Kacper Przybyłko and Brian Gutiérrez — and Terán added an unassisted score eight minutes later.

Inter Miami (2-3-0) pulled within a goal by halftime when Franco Negri scored in the third minute of stoppage time. Jean Mota notched an assist. Negri and Bryce Duke had assists on Nicolás Stefanelli's equalizer in the 76th minute.

Gutiérrez and Javier Casas had assists on Kamara's match-winner.

The Fire had a 17-11 advantage in shots, but Inter Miami had a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

Chris Brady totaled five saves for Chicago. Drake Callender saved two shots for Inter Miami.

Chicago earned the first road win in five all-time meetings between the clubs. Inter Miami entered play with two straight clean sheets at home and six wins in its last seven home matches.

Chicago returns home to play DC United on Saturday. Inter Miami travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

