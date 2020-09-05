My Old Kentucky Home

Kentucky Derby Will Play ‘My Old Kentucky Home' Despite Criticism

"My Old Kentucky Home" tells the story of an enslaved person being sold down the river, but over the years the song became associated with blackface minstrel shows and plantation culture

General interior view during the 146th Kentucky Derby
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Churchill Downs Racetrack will continue its tradition of playing “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of the Kentucky Derby despite criticism of the song about American slavery.

But the performance of the tune, which is also Kentucky's state song, will be different Saturday than in prior years, Churchill Downs said.

"Normally, the moment would include fans singing along. This year, it will be instrumental only and preceded by a moment of silence and reflection," Tonya Abeln, vice president of communications at the Churchill Downs Foundation, told NBC News in an email Saturday.

Sports

MLB 18 hours ago

Tampa Bay Squeezes Out Ninth Straight Citrus Series Win Over Miami

Miami Heat 18 hours ago

Miami Heat Use Big 4th Quarter to Take 3-0 Series Lead Over Milwaukee Bucks

The Kentucky Derby, one of the most-watched sporting events in the U.S., with an average of 15 million television viewers each year, is taking place Saturday without fans in attendance after it was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. (NBC televises the derby each year.)

The song will be played by bugler Steve Buttleman, instead of as usual by the University of Louisville marching band.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

My Old Kentucky HomeKentucky DerbyCHURCHILL DOWNS
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us