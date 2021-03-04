Longtime UM, Orange Bowl Media Spokesman Larry Wahl Dies at 67

Larry Wahl, a man who spent decades leading the media relations departments for both the University of Miami's athletics programs as well as the Capital One Orange Bowl, died Wednesday night.

The Miami Herald reported Wahl died at the age of 67 following complications from his 2018 diagnosis of a form of blood cancer.

“Larry didn’t have a bad bone in his body,’’ former UM football coach Dennis Erickson told the paper. “Larry was about protecting the coaches and players but he also was loved by the press."

Wahl earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and later got his master’s of education from Ohio University. The Pennsylvania native spent time working with the New York Yankees before moving to South Florida in the mid-1980s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Shortly after arriving, Wahl began working for the Hurricanes in 1987 and led media operations that included working three national championship seasons in football while working with such legends as Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson.

“Larry completely loved the Hurricanes and we helped him as much as we could by winning it all in ’87," Johnson told the Herald. "I loved working with him.’’

Wahl began working with the Orange Bowl committee in 2007 and was a part of two games that decided the national champion, including the Florida Gators in the 2008 season, as well as appearances by both the 'Canes and the Florida State Seminoles.

Wahl leaves behind his two children, son Alexander and daughter Mindy, and his two twin grandsons as well as his longtime partner Demetria Robinson.

Funeral arraignments have not been announced.