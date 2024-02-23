Lox milkshake to be sold at Mark Light Stadium for Miami vs. LIU baseball series this weekend

Get a lox of this!

A vanilla everything bagel with lox and cream cheese shake is hitting the University of Miami's Mark Light Field from Feb. 23-25 when the school's baseball team hosts LIU.

The iconic Mark Light Shake is topped with a mini everything bagel, cream cheese and lox, creating quite a re-fishing drink to cheer on the Hurricanes.

While the creation of this drink may be surprising to you, it is also quite ironic that the shake will be unveiled against a team based out of New York. Long Island is known for its delicious bagels and lox sandwiches.

The Mike Light Shakes don't stop there. The 2024 menu for shakes is out now, and there is a flavor for everyone, whether it be the Caneshooter (raspberry with hot fudge), the Nestor Special (coffee shake with fudge) or Omaha Express (mint chocolate), among many others.

What’s everyone’s favorite Mark Light Milkshake??? We are going to be trying all of them this season and leaving our reviews with The Miami Maniac!! @MarkLightShake pic.twitter.com/GohhIPEgIy — The Eye (@UM_TheEye) February 18, 2024

Cheers to a season of many home runs and tasty shakes!