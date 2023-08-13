Sports

MLS

Making that money: the five best paid Inter Miami players

Here's a look at the top five players by salary on the Inter Miami roster.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the world of professional sports, the question is constantly brought up about how much a player is making in salary. That's not different when it comes to the Major League Soccer franchise in the spotlight: South Florida's very own Inter Miami.

The website Capology.com reports the franchise has an annual payroll of just over $80.3 million for this season - more than the combined total of the next four MLS franchises in terms of payroll. When it comes to who is the highest paid member of the Herons, that's not a shock either.

Getty Images
No. 1 - Lionel Messi ($54 million)

Geez...who would have guessed that one of the best players in the history of soccer would make twice as much as the rest of the roster does all by himself. Of course, considering the fact he has scored seven goals in his four games with Inter Miami it would be hard to argue he hasn't heard it.

Getty Images

No. 2 - Sergio Busquets ($10 million)

The native of Spain and former teammate of Messi with FC Barcelona was brought to Inter Miami at the same time and introduced during July's The Unveiling. So far, Busquets hasn't scored a goal or assisted on one during his four games.

Getty Images

No. 3 - Josef Martinez ($4 million)

In his first season with Inter Miami after being brought over from Atlanta United, Martinez has scored one in Leagues Cup competition and has six goals in MLS play - with two coming against his former team in a win on May 6.

Getty Images

No. 4 - Jordi Alba ($1.6 million)

Another former teammate of Messi from his days with FC Barcelona, Alba has played two games for Inter Miami and had two assists in the team's League Cup Round of 16 victory last Sunday against FC Dallas.

Getty Images

No. 5 - DeAndre Yedlin ($825,000)

Sports

Making the top five because Rodolfo Pizarro and his $3.05 million salary is no longer on the active roster, Yedlin has appeared in 17 games this season total with three assists.

This article tagged under:

MLSInter Miami
