Sports

NBA

Marcus Smart Ejected After Scuffle With Trae Young in Celtics-Hawks Game

The incident unfolded with just over a minute in the fourth quarter

By Sanjesh Singh

Marcus Smart ejected after scuffle with Trae Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks got heated late in the fourth quarter.

With 1:26 remaining and Atlanta trailing 129-121, Young banked in a shot as the referees called a foul on Marcus Smart, which led to a scuffle between the two.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Smart appeared unhappy with Young after the play and briskly approached him. The two exchanged words before both fell over to the floor as teammates and referees arrived to separate them.

Smart was ejected for the incident while Young received a technical foul. 

The 29-year-old Smart finished the game with 11 points, six assists, one block and a rebound in 36 minutes en route to Boston's 134-125 win. Young led the Hawks with 35 points and 13 assists on 12-for-27 shooting.

Sports

NHL 1 hour ago

Mark Scheifele Scores in OT, Jets Beat Panthers 5-4

MLS 2 hours ago

NYCFC Defeats Inter Miami 1-0 on an Own-Goal

Boston's second destination of its current six-game road trip will see the squad take on the Houston Rockets on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBABoston CelticsAtlanta Hawks
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us