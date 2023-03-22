Mark Cuban Blasts Warriors-Mavericks Officials for Bizarre Timeout Sequence

Cuban blasts refs for bizarre Warriors-Mavs timeout sequence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mark Cuban had some choice words for the officials in the Warriors' 127-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center.

With 1:54 remaining in the third quarter and the game tied 87-87, the Mavericks were caught off guard when they lined up on the wrong end of the floor after a timeout, leading to a dunk from Warriors center Kevon Looney and a very confused Dallas team.

The Mavs forgot to play defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6q9ByrTb7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

Before the odd play, the Mavericks had called timeout after the ball went out of bounds off Dallas forward Justin Holliday, giving the Warriors the ball. The only problem was that the Mavericks appeared to have forgotten it was the Warriors' ball.

However, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban clarified what happened on Twitter, claiming the officials changed their original call and never told Dallas.

For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened. The ref called Mavs ball . The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout . During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 23, 2023

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported immediately after the game, citing a source, that the Mavericks plan on protesting the game because of the third-quarter sequence.

The Dallas Mavericks plan to file to the NBA a formal protest of their 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors tonight, with focus on alleged referee mistake that led to two free Warriors points late in the third quarter, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2023

The game had major implications for both the Warriors and the Mavericks, who are fighting for a spot in the NBA playoffs and were separated by half a game in the standings prior to Wednesday night's clash.

Ultimately, the Warriors came away with the two-point victory, winning their second straight game on the road and a key matchup against a Western Conference opponent.