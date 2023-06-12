Memorable athlete appearances on ‘Wheel of Fortune' include Tony Hawk, Tara Lipinski

Everyone's favorite game shows may include “Jeopardy!”, “Family Feud” and “The Price is Right,” but none more enjoyable than an exciting game of “Wheel of Fortune.” Your favorite duo of Pat Sajak and Vanna White has graced our television screens for over four decades, but now, it may start to look a bit different.

A 76-year-old Sajak, who holds the Guinness World Record for having the “longest career as a game show host for the same show,” recently announced on Twitter that the end is near for his hosting gig on the show.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

"It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months," he said.

“Wheel of Fortune” premiered on television in 1975, and Sajak started hosting it in 1981. Co-host White joined Sajak in 1982.

Zuri chatted with longtime "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White, who dished on her iconic looks and her and Pat Sajak's four decades on air.

Over the years, contestants have taken home thousands of dollars, luxurious vacation packages and even some shiny new cars. But they weren't the only ones that took a spin on the Wheel of Fortune. A few of your favorite athletes have also graced the beloved stage.

Here's a look at 10 of the most memorable athlete appearances throughout Wheel of Fortune history:

10. Tiki Barber - Former NFL player

Former NFL running back of the New York Giants and TV host Tiki Barber appeared in Season 3 of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" and even solved the bonus round puzzle in record time, securing more than $115,000 for his charity of choice, United for Alice.

9. Andre Ingram - NBA/G League player

Ingram has had quite a ride on the court and the former Los Angeles Lakers guard and current South Bay Lakers player has won some cash off the court. He appeared on the “Disney Secret Santa Wheel of Fortune” edition of the show where he won $31,750 and made the bonus round.

8. Von Miller - NFL player

Miller appeared on a special edition “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” right before the then-Los Angeles Rams linebacker won Super Bowl LVI. The two-time champion won a large prize for his charity, Von’s Vision Foundation.

7. “NFL Players Week”

NFL players week is a special sports edition of “Wheel of Fortune” where some of the best football players in the league have taken a spin at the famous Wheel. Dan Hampton, Joe Theismann and Dan Fouts are some of the players that have participated in the game.

6. “NBA Players Week”

Like the NFL, NBA Week is also a special week in the “Wheel of Fortune” series where the league’s best stars join contestants and take a spin on the famous game show. Players like Carmelo Anthony, Baron Davis and Kenny “The Jet” Smith have played on the special edition of the show.

5. Johnny Weir - Olympic skater, 2008 world bronze medalist

Weir appeared in the special celebrity edition of the show. Two-time Olympic skater and three-time U.S. skating champion raised more than $65,000 for the Special Olympics:

“I’m playing for Special Olympics that celebrates inclusivity in sports. Sports has changed my life, so I’m hopeful that we can raise some money to change other people’s lives.”

4. Tara Lipinski, Olympic figure skater - 1998 Olympic champion

It wasn’t Lipinki’s first spin of the Wheel when she played on the celebrity edition, she also appeared on a Halloween edition of the show when she was a teenager – and she won! Years later, the Olympic champion repeated history and won big for the Amy Sekirk Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

3. Michael Mizanin “The Miz” - WWE wrestler

Mizanin took a spin on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” last year during the premiere of the special edition show. The 20-time WWE title holder played alongside Cheryl Burke from “Dancing With the Stars” and Jason Alexander from “Seinfeld.”

2. Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center

Towns appeared on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” to raise money for a charity earlier, but one mistake cost him the win. While solving a “Before and After” puzzle, Towns said "Martin Short, Short Circuit" instead of "Martin Short Circuit” and wasn’t able to claim that around.

However, Towns still was able to raise $30,000 for the Vera Institute of Justice. And on the same night that he appeared on the celebrity edition of the show, he dropped 40 points in a 141-123 victory over the Houston Rockets.

1. Tony Hawk - Pro skateboarder

Hawk appeared on the series premiere of the celebrity edition and won a whopping $173,800 for the Feeding San Diego organization. Hawk was one of the first guests on the show, alongside comedian Leslie Jones and actress Chandra Wilson.