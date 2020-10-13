Miami Dolphins

Complete coverage of the two-time Super Bowl champs
NFL

Miami Dolphins DT Expected to Be Out 3 Months: AP Source

The injury will end Godchaux's streak of 41 consecutive starts Sunday when Miami plays the New York Jets

By Steven Wine

Davon Godchaux
Getty Images

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to be sidelined for three months with a biceps injury, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday, meaning he will likely miss the rest of the season.

The person confirmed Godchaux's injury on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't addressed it publicly. Godchaux received a second opinion and hopes to return before the end of the season, the person said.

The injury will end Godchaux's streak of 41 consecutive starts Sunday when Miami plays the New York Jets. This year he has 16 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Sports

Gators 33 mins ago

Florida Halts Meetings, Practices Amid Uptick in COVID Cases

National Football League 2 hours ago

NBC Sunday Night Football

His absence will likely mean more snaps for defensive linemen Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis.

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLMiami DolphinsNew York Jets
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us