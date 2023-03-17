Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Reportedly Lose Mike Gesicki to Patriots, Add Former UM Star Braxton Barrios

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Less than one day after the Miami Dolphins introduced their newest superstar in defensive back Jalen Ramsey, the team is losing one of its more popular players to a divisional rival.

Several sources, including NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, report tight end Mike Gesicki has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $9 million.

While he did have five touchdown receptions last season, Gesicki saw a drop in both catches and receiving yards while finishing with 32 catches and 362 yards.

Miami did make another addition on Thursday, adding former Miami Hurricanes star receiver and New York Jets receiver and kick returner Braxton Barrios.

This article tagged under:

NFLMiami Dolphinsmike gesicki
