Miami Dolphins Select Jaylen Waddle With No. 6 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

For the first time in franchise history, the Miami Dolphins held the sixth pick in the first round of the NFL Draft - and used that pick to help in the push toward a return to the postseason.

The Dolphins selected wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from Alabama with the pick, reuniting him with his former college teammate in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The 5'10" firecracker was explosive in his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, scoring 13 touchdowns in his first two seasons and had just over 550 yards in his first four games of the 2020 season with four touchdowns.

Waddle's season was cut short with a broken ankle suffered against Tennessee, but he was able to come back and make three catches in the national title win over Ohio State - a game played this past January in Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins will make another pick in the first round Thursday as they are slated to have the No. 18 pick.

Miami will have three picks in the second and third round of the draft, which takes place Friday.