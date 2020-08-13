Miami Dolphins to Honor Legendary Coach With Jersey Patch During 2020 Season

The Miami Dolphins will honor the team’s legendary former head coach, the late Don Shula, with a special jersey patch during the 2020 season.

In a statement released Thursday, the team said the patch will feature Shula’s name along with the number 347, signifying his all-time career wins total that still ranks as the most in National Football League history.

“Don Shula’s lasting impact on the Miami Dolphins, NFL and South Florida community is immeasurable,” owner Stephen Ross said. “We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league’s history.”

It will be the first time in franchise history the Dolphins have honored an individual with a patch after previously honoring former players and coaches with helmet decals.

Shula, who died on May 4th at the age of 90, coached the Dolphins for 26 seasons and led Miami to all five of their Super Bowl appearances and their two championships - including the famed undefeated 1972 season - before retiring after the 1995 season.