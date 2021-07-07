Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Unveil Schedule for 2021 Training Camp at New Complex

The Dolphins announced dates for their 2021 camp, starting July 31st at the new Baptist Health Training Complex

The Miami Dolphins will begin training camp later this month at the team’s brand-new facility located next to Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins announced dates for their 2021 camp, starting July 31st at the new Baptist Health Training Complex. Each practice will start at 10:10 a.m. and will be held on the following dates:

Miami’s practices on August 18th and 19th will be joint with the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the August 21st preseason game between the teams at Hard Rock Stadium.

Attendance for all 14 open practices are free, but fans must reserve a ticket by clicking on this link. Tickets for season ticket holders go on sale Wednesday and to the general public starting Thursday.

Due to health and safety precautions, player autographs and tours will not be available following practice.

The new state-of-the-art, 227,000-square foot complex located just northwest of the stadium includes fan seating under a shaded canopy over the seating area, culinary options from Centerplate at two concession stands and fan festivities.

Various events during this year’s training camp include theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, face painting and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

