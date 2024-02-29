5 free agent targets for Dolphins: Re-signing a star, adding a safety and other options

After a disappointing ending to the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins have some work to do.

General manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel will look to revamp the roster with a handful of key players set to hit free agency.

Christian Wilkins headlines the list of potential free agents for Miami, but the list goes even deeper than him. Other names include linebackers Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel, wide receivers Cedric Wilson Jr. and Braxton Berrios, starting offensive linemen Robert Hunt and Connor Williams and secondary starters DeShon Elliott and Eli Apple.

With free agency fast approaching on March 11, here are five players who the Dolphins could realistically target given their cap space restraints:

Christian Wilkins, DL

It's not a splash move, but it is a necessary move. Wilkins had his best season as a pro in 2023, totaling a career-best nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits. The 28-year-old defensive lineman can play inside or outside, as he's shown over his first five seasons with the Dolphins. If Miami can't work out an extension with Wilkins before free agency begins, it would be wise to slap the franchise tag on him.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S/CB

Gardner-Johnson is coming off an injury-plagued year where he played just two regular season games for the Lions. The hybrid safety/cornerback suffered a torn pec in Week 2 before returning for the playoff run, where he helped the Lions reach the NFC title game. The price tag might not be too high given his injury history, but his versatility would be helpful for Miami. Gardner-Johnson is a playmaker and could make an instant impact for the Dolphins.

Geno Stone, S

Here's another potential safety option, and it's an obvious fit. New Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was the Ravens' assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the last two seasons. Stone, a former seventh-round pick, had his best year as a pro under Weaver in Baltimore last season. The 24-year-old safety had seven interceptions for the top-ranked defense. Pairing him with Jevon Holland at safety could be lethal for Weaver's new-look unit.

Jauan Jennings, WR

Nicknamed "Third-and-Jauan" for his ability to make plays on critical downs, Jennings would be a change-of-pace option for Tua Tagovailoa. He has experience in McDaniel's system given his days with the 49ers, but he's the type of player that the Dolphins haven't had under McDaniel. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the speedy deep threats, but Jennings could give Miami a bigger-bodied receiver (6-foot-3) to make tough catches at a reasonable price.

Laken Tomlinson, OL

The Jets released Tomlinson ahead of free agency, which frees him up to potentially sign with their division rival in Miami. Tomlinson's best years came in San Francisco from 2017 to 2021 when McDaniel was an offensive assistant. A reunion in South Beach makes sense for both sides, as the 32-year-old veteran could help solidify the Dolphins' interior O-line. While he wasn't the same level of player in New York, there's reason to believe he would improve again in McDaniel's scheme.