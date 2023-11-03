Dolphins' Bradley Chubb shares his gameday goals for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City Chiefs

Your Miami Dolphins are in Frankfurt, Germany gearing up to take on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the team is looking forward to the challenge, they know they have to find a way to disrupt Patrick Mahomes and the entire offense.

One player, Dolphins' linebacker Bradley Chubb, told NBC6 he expects the fins to do just that.

"My approach to the week is kind of understanding what the defense entails of me, and kind of just taking my role and doing the best I can," Chubb said. "I feel like when the energy, guys bring the energy as well and then that gives m even more energy."

The former pro-bowler leads the team in sacks and has three fumbles so far this year.

When asked about his past matchups with Mahomes, he said "he's one of the greats for a reason," but said he has sacked him before.

"I got him a couple of times, but I wanted to be a little bit more clean," Chubb said. "I can't really rush it."