Miami Dolphins release veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah

Ogbah, who signed with the Dolphins in 2020, was two seasons into a four-year extension worth $65 million

By AP

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they released defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah in a move that will clear up $13.7 million in cap space.

Ogbah, who signed with the Dolphins in 2020, was two seasons into a four-year extension worth $65 million. He spent four seasons with the Dolphins, recording 24 sacks, one interception, 19 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 27 starts.

He led the team in sacks in 2021, but his 2022 campaign was cut short because of a season-ending triceps injury.

Ogbah appeared in 15 games last season with just one start. He had five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

