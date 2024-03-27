15-year-old injured in shooting at Hilton Miami Downtown lobby

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in the lobby of the Hilton Miami Downtown hotel early Wednesday.

The incident happened inside the hotel at 1601 Biscayne Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m., Miami Police officials said.

According to police, there was a fight in the hotel's looby and at some point, the 15-year-old was shot in the arm.

Police said possible suspects were detained but no arrest has been made so far.

Police also confirmed that the teen was in stable condition. His identity hasn't been released.

Footage showed a large police presence at the hotel as authorities investigated the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing as to what led to the incident.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.