Miami Dolphins surge in the second half but fail to beat Kansas City Chiefs, lose 21-14

Miami Dolphins were close to completing a comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs after scoring 14 unanswered points in the second half, but came up short, losing 21-14 in Frankfurt, Germany.

After electing to kick-off, Miami had a hard time stopping the Chief's offense and drove the ball 77 yards on 7 plays to score first.

.@PatrickMahomes puts on a clinic in the opening drive and puts the @Chiefs on the board first 🔥







Miami's offense looked out of sync and the Chiefs defense was able to stop them on a three-and-out, with Jaylen Waddle slow to get up after a run play by Mostert.

Penalties were the key to Miami's offensive struggles as they found themselves in 3rd and 15 from inside their own half and needed another punt.

Fortunately, the Chiefs ended the first quarter with another punt.

The second quarter saw Mahomes and co. stalling as they went three-and-out in the first minutes, but after another empty drive by the Dolphins which saw Tua Tagovailoa penalized for intentional grounding, the Chiefs got the ball back and drove it 95 yards on 14 plays to top it off with quick underneath pass from Mahomes to Jerick McKinnon to make it 14-0.

The Dolphins needed a big drive with almost 2:00 left in the half, but a short pass to Tyreek Hill ended on a fumble which was returned 59-yards by Bryan Cook to put the Chiefs 21-0.

Ripped it loose, scooped it, lateraled it and took it to the house.



Just a wild sequence of events for a @Chiefs touchdown. 😱







The second half got on it's way with Miami receiving the ball, but failed to make an impact and continued to be penalized, this time for a holding call on a possible first down and were force to punt, yet again.

Miami was able to contain the hot Chiefs offense forcing Mahomes to scramble on a 3rd and 17 to force a punt.

After the Chiefs punt, Miami ran the ball a bit more than they did in the first half and were able to move the sticks into Chiefs territory.

Tua was able to hit Cedrick Wilson, Jr with a deep 31-yard pass to score Miami's first touchdown and bring the score to 21-7 in the 3rd quarter.

Certainly a real Jekyll and Hyde performace for the Dolphins as their second half performance has been a complete contrast of the first half.

The Dolphins D finally got some pressure on Mahomes, forcing him to scramble on a few occassions leading to a fumble in third down with 2 minutes and 35 seonds left in the third quarter.

With their running game finally getting off the ground, the Dolphins were able to score on a Raheem Mostert 13-yard run and puts Miami back in the game for the fourth quarter.

WE'VE GOT A BALL GAME.@RMos_8Ball finds the end zone to make it a one-score game in Germany.







The fourth quarter started with plenty of energy as the fans in Frankfurt gave a rousing edition of "Take me home, country road" to celebrate the final stretch.

Miami was able to charge down the field but the Chiefs defense forced Miami backwards putting them in a difficult 3rd and 26 leading to another punt.

The Chiefs went 3 and out quickly to give the Fins a chance to tie, but Miami turned it over in downs and allowed the Chiefs to run down the clock.