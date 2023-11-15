Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa rocks new hairstyle, busts out his best Drake impression

The Miami Dolphins QB wanted to do something new.

Tua Tagovailoa has a new 'do.

The quarterback sported cornrows at a news conference Wednesday as the Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field preparing to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

"It was just one of those things where my hair was just wild," he told reporters. "I wanted to see what I could do with it. If I couldn't do anything, I was gonna chop it off."

He playfully brushed off any comparisons to rapper Drake.

"But Drake? Ah — I don't know if I look like Drake," Tagovailoa said, laughing. He suddenly broke out into "In My Feelings" and mimicked the rapper's signature laugh.

