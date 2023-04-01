Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Among Class Selected for Basketball Hall of Fame

When it comes to iconic figures in South Florida professional sports, names come to mind like Hall of Famers Dan Marino, Alonzo Mourning and the late Don Shula.

You can now add another Hall of Famer to the list with the announcement that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade will be the next South Florida superstar getting the honor. Wade was selected Saturday to be part of the next class, which will be inducted this August.

With Wade’s selection as the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, the love affair between the man called ‘Flash’ and the city of Miami began. It’s an affection that would be amplified three seasons later – when Wade helped the Heat bounce back from a two-game deficit to win the team’s first ever NBA title.

“You never know that you drafted a quintennial superstar until they become that,” Heat President Pat Riley said in an exclusive interview with NBC 6 Sports. “

“Dwyane Wade was the best player ever to play in the Finals. That stretch had no precedent,” Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson said.

Over the next four seasons, Wade would be the face of the Heat while dealing with injuries, the worst record in franchise history and two early exits from the postseason - all while winning a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

All that would change in the summer of 2010, when two other members of the 2003 draft class took their talents to downtown Miami.

The radio voice of the Miami Heat talks with NBC6 sports producer Jason Parker about the career of the newest member of the Basketball Hall of Fame

The Big Three of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh made their name as maybe the most iconic trio in South Florida sports history. Four straight trips to the NBA Finals, two world championships, international fame and the spotlight always on.

“When they all decided to come here to play with Dwyane, then they started giving money back so we could keep Udonis (Haslem) and get Mike Miller,” Riley said. “That’s how we built that championship team, through really thinking about having that dinner with those three guys in 2010 and filling out the roster.”

“Thinking about that still photo of the lob from Dwyane scooting in front while LeBron is dunking it down (in 2013 against Milwaukee) to the ‘Harlem Shake’ video to those moments of joy and jubilation at the championship celebrations and parades, it goes on and on,” Jackson said.

Wade would spend two more seasons playing in what was commonly called Wade County before doing the unthinkable – leaving the Heat to spend a season with his hometown Chicago Bulls.

“Allowing our franchise player who put us on the map, along with Alonzo and Tim Hardaway earlier, to walk away. That was not one of our finest moments,” Riley admitted. “And I take full responsibility for that.”

“I don’t know if he regrets it (leaving the Heat), I don’t know if that’s the word. The great thing about Dwyane is he embraces all experiences, both good and bad,” Jackson said. “For those of us who’ve been with the organization long enough, that was tough.”

Another season was spent with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the day in February 2018 when Wade made his return to the 305 and rejoined the Heat.

Flash announced the 2018-2019 season would be his final year, making his 13th career All-Star game and finishing with 30 points in his final home game on April 9, 2019.

Less than one season later, the Heat retired his No. 3 jersey in front of a sellout crowd – who all wanted to thank Wade for all his on-court glory.

The accolades are endless: three-time champion. eight time All-NBA. Scoring champ, All-NBA defensive team, member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. And now, a basketball Hall of Famer.

“I don’t think you’ll ever see another player quite like Dwyane that can surpass him,” Riley said.