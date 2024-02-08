Miami Heat

Heat forward Haywood Highsmith involved in car crash, wasn't with team for Spurs game

The incident happened after Miami's game against Orlando on Tuesday night

By AP

Getty Images

Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was away from the team Wednesday, one day after he was involved in a car crash where others were injured, the team said.

The incident happened after Miami's game against Orlando on Tuesday night. The Heat listed Haywood out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio for personal reasons.

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured,” the team said in a news release.

Highsmith was not injured, and there was no listing in the Miami-Dade court system of any charges being filed in relation to the crash. A request to police officials for any incident reports related to the crash was not immediately answered.

Highsmith is averaging 5.8 points this season for the Heat.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami HeatNBA
