What weather Hurricane fans should expect against Virginia

With the game today at 3:30 PM, you should expect breezy conditions around noontime with temperatures about 85 degrees, for those that got there early to grill.

There won't be any worry about any rain drops, outside of an isolated chance. For kickoff, temperatures should stay around the 86 degree mark.

You'll still appreciate that breeze. Again, only a 10% chance of showers.

And then for your drive home, hopefully we are leaving with a win and in good spirit, we'll have a cooler 83 degrees.