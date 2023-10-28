Miami Hurricanes

What weather Hurricane fans should expect against Virginia

Miami Hurricanes fans can expect a clear skies and breezy conditions at the Hard Rock Stadium for when they take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday.

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the game today at 3:30 PM, you should expect breezy conditions around noontime with temperatures about 85 degrees, for those that got there early to grill.

There won't be any worry about any rain drops, outside of an isolated chance. For kickoff, temperatures should stay around the 86 degree mark.

You'll still appreciate that breeze. Again, only a 10% chance of showers.

And then for your drive home, hopefully we are leaving with a win and in good spirit, we'll have a cooler 83 degrees.

