MLB Airing 30 Classic Games Digitally on Postponed Opening Day

With its season delayed until at least mid-May, MLB will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages

MLB has a cure for your baseball fix.

Major League Baseball will air 30 games across its digital platforms Thursday, giving fans plenty of hardball to choose from on an opening day postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With its season delayed until at least mid-May, MLB will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The list includes Dave Roberts’ series-shifting stolen base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2003 AL Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs ending their championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, and perfect games by Félix Hernández and Mark Buehrle.

MLB Network plans to broadcast classic opening day games throughout the day, including Derek Jeter’s debut in 1996, and SiriusXM also plans to carry memorable season openers. ESPN2 is airing a Home Run Derby marathon starting with Pete Alonso’s impressive show from last summer.

