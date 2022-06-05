Sports

Jordan Poole

NBA Twitter Explodes After Jordan Poole's Incredible Half-Court Dagger Shot

Poole hit a crazy shot to cap off a dominant quarter for the Warriors

By Ali Thanawalla

JP's incredible half-court dagger sends Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole has struggled so far in the NBA Finals to find a rhythm, but the third-year pro finally got going in the closing moments of the third quarter of Game 2 on Sunday night.

With the Warriors again blitzing the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Chase Center, Poole put the finishing touches on a 35-14 period.

Poole closed the quarter by hitting two deep 3-pointers, pushing the Warriors' lead from 17 to 23 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the second of the two deep shots was a half-court heave to beat the buzzer, sending fans in the building and on Twitter into a frenzy.

The fans watching on the video board in Thrive City outside Chase Center couldn't contain their excitement.

After scoring just nine points in the Warriors' Game 1 loss, Poole had 11 points through three quarters in Game 2.

