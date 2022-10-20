NBA Twitter Rips Patrick Beverley's Playoff Declaration to Lakers Fans

NBA Twitter rips Pat Bev's playoff declaration to Lakers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Playoffs!?

That was the reaction of many on social media following Patrick Beverley's pregame speech to Los Angeles Lakers fans Thursday.

Prior to tipoff of the Lakers' home opener against the Clippers, Beverley took the mic at center court of Crypto.com Arena and proclaimed the Purple and Gold would make the playoffs this season.

"On behalf of myself, my teammates, coaching staff, the organization, it's gonna be a hell of a year," Beverley said. "We're gonna have a lot of ups, a lot of downs. Stick through it. We're going to the playoffs. We're trying to make some real good s*** happen, so turn up."

The comment raised eyebrows for a couple of reasons.

First, the Lakers are far from a playoff lock. They failed to even crack last season's play-in tournament after finishing with a 33-49 record and their roster wasn't substantially improved over the offseason.

The Western Conference is still loaded, too. The Lakers would have to beat out one of the Warriors, Pelicans, Timberwolves, Suns, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Nuggets, Clippers and Trail Blazers to get back to the postseason.

And even putting all of that aside, it's still not a particularly great look to proudly declare a franchise with LeBron James and Anthony Davis that's a few seasons removed from a title and is tied for the most championships in NBA history is simply going to be in the playoffs.

Here were some of the best reactions on Twitter as fans roasted Pat Bev's comment:

Yeah, they can buy tickets like anyone else https://t.co/2pLFuSzB0C — Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) October 21, 2022

He forgot he wasn’t on the clippers https://t.co/EPib9Tr29j — Hectorito (@hectoranthonyy) October 21, 2022

First 75 seasons in Lakers History: "We're going to the Finals"



The 76th season: "We're going to the playoffs" https://t.co/yXdLdYcUaL — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) October 21, 2022

Read the room fam 🤣🤣they want Banners! https://t.co/DEZkrdIYwO — Kevin Cottrell Jr. (@KCJ_Swish) October 21, 2022

This is so embarrassing https://t.co/KhfP5A3RjQ — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 21, 2022

Give Pat the mic before every game https://t.co/qzcvQ0071z — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) October 21, 2022

The play-in counts as the playoffs? https://t.co/dNHAvOxXTG — Ciara’s Husband Stinks (@enockrod) October 21, 2022

It seems like there's a better chance than not that Beverley's playoff declaration will end up on Freezing Cold Takes at some point.