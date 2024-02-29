Miami Heat

‘Emo' Jimmy Butler stars in Fall Out Boy music video

Butler brought back his memorable media day look for the video

By Max Molski

Emo Jimmy Butler is back.

The Miami Heat star returned to his alter ego for Fall Out Boy's "So Much (for) Stardust" music video.

The band teased Butler's surprise appearance in their latest music video over the weekend with an Instagram post that hid the identities of two people wearing colorful embroidered slacks and gold boots.

Then, Fall Out Boy's social accounts revealed Butler as the guest star in several posts on Wednesday with a caption that read "how it started vs. how it's going."

"Does the world want emo jimmy back?" Butler asked his asked his nearly 10 million followers on Instagram who seemed to overwhelmingly support the return of his alter ego.

Butler first debuted the look at the team's media day before the 2023-24 NBA season, sporting straight hair and various piercings. He added to his appearance for the music video by donning a purple, studded outfit and a cowboy hat.

"Emo Jimmy" isn't Butler's only nickname, apparently. Fall Out Boy dubbed him "Heat Wentz," a play on Butler's team and lead band member Pete Wentz, who is in the video with Butler.

Butler has previously professed his love for country music, but he made the turn to pop-punk for the Fall Out Boy music video.

