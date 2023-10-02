Jimmy Butler breaks out new 'emo' look for Heat media day

It's a new year in the NBA, which means it's a new opportunity for Jimmy Butler to toy with the media.

The Miami Heat forward broke out a new look for the team's media day on Monday, and you have to see it to believe it.

Check out Butler with his straightened hair, new piercings and painted fingernails.

Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day pic.twitter.com/mjCCblN2rz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Don't make me break character," Butler said to a room full of laughing reporters as he stepped up to the mic. "Yeah, yeah, yeah, laugh it up."

Jimmy Butler has arrived.



“I’m emo.” pic.twitter.com/cs1TTP5swv — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) October 2, 2023

“I'm very emotional right now," Butler said. "This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I'm feeling as of late.”

Butler's new look also caught the attention of his teammates, some of whom simply couldn't keep it together.

Jimmy had Tyler shook and Bam in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/VDx4Bz8wUr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

This is the second straight year Butler debuted a new hairdo at media day.

Last year, he showed off dreadlocks at media day. He did not end up wearing them on the court, but networks and the league itself continued to use images of him with dreadlocks throughout the season.

Still can’t get over how Jimmy Butler took his official NBA photo with the dreads, making them use it on every thumbnail 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/AVXWdJ0Xfj — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 11, 2022

Don't expect the hair to stay this time around, either, but fans will have to wait and see when the Heat open the season against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 25.