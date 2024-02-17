NBA fans roast Celtics' Jaylen Brown as Mac McClung defends dunk contest title

Mac McClung returned to the NBA spotlight and defended his dunk contest title in Indianapolis.

McClung of the G League competed in a four-player pool comprising Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jacquez Jr. and New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin Saturday night.

The 6-foot-2 McClung edged Brown in the final round with a dunk over 7-foot-1 Shaquille O'Neal, who put on McClung's jersey as a request from the point guard.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN 🤯



Mac McClung is the back-to-back #ATTSlamDunk champion ‼️



Straight 5⃣0⃣'s#StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/p2sBx7h2IM — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

But while McClung successfully defended his throne, it wasn't a contest without controversy. Many NBA fans felt the judges judged Brown too kindly despite his dunks not living up to the hype.

From fans roasting Brown to acknowledging McClung's efforts, here are some of the best reactions:

How the HELL they give Jaylen Brown a higher score for doing the same dunk Mac McClung just did better than him?!?! Somebody in Boston paid off the judges. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 18, 2024

Jaylen Brown after tonight’s dunk contest: “I think, ultimately, in this media era, some players are just afraid to get turned into a meme or whatever. I wanted to come out and have fun within it and that’s what I did.” — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 18, 2024

The Jaylen Brown Kai Cenat dunk might go down as the worst dunk in history — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) February 18, 2024

The crowd didn't like this Jaylen Brown dunk 😭 pic.twitter.com/ow1z7MKBG3 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 18, 2024

Jaylen Brown made it to the finals with two of the worst dunks in the last 6 years dawg lmao — Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) February 18, 2024

Jaylen Brown boldly proving he can use his left hand by not dribbling with it one single time across four dunk attempts — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) February 18, 2024

What’s going on with the dunk contest judges? — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) February 18, 2024

These Dunk

Contest judges are awful man — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) February 18, 2024

Every Jaylen Brown score reveal has been met with boos. Truly magical stuff — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) February 18, 2024

What is the NBA gonna do if Mac McClung decides he wants to play in Europe or something next year lol — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) February 18, 2024

Mac McClung won but the worst Dunk Contest judges of all time pic.twitter.com/2WW7l1ApIC — Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) February 18, 2024

Sat next to Mac’s Mom.



She said he never practiced the dunk with Shaq. 🔥 — Michael Grady (@Grady) February 18, 2024

Will McClung go for the three-peat next year? He said after the event, "Never say never, but I’ll think about it.”