NBC 6 Football Preview 2021: Florida's Other College Programs Enter Season With Unanswered Questions

Among the 10 teams that play in either the FBS or FCS level of college football in the state of Florida, there is plenty of talent to go around - all with hopes of making it to the playoff in each classification.

There are also plenty of questions for each of the teams not named Miami, FIU, Florida or Florida State: can UCF return to a New Years Six bowl game? Can the second run at a state school for FAU's Willie Taggart get through a second season?

Here’s a look at some of the top questions surrounding the five remaining teams in Florida for the 2021 season.

No. 1 – Can UCF get back to a major bowl game and possibly into the conversation for the College Football Playoff?

It was just four seasons ago that the Knights ended the year with a magical undefeated season and a claim by some grads of them being national champs. After a Fiesta Bowl appearance the following season, it’s been games in the Gasparilla Bowl and the Boca Raton Bowl – a much different way to end the postseason.

No. 2 – Can USF have a winning season in the second year under Jeff Scott?

For four straight seasons, the Bulls finished with a winning record that saw each year end with a bowl appearance and twice ended with the team being ranked. The last two seasons have seen the Bulls with a combined record of 5-16 with just one win last season - something Scott knows will not have him in the job for long.

No. 3 – Can Willie Taggart last through an entire second season at FAU?

Taggart’s time at his previous stop, FSU, lasted a total of 21 games and had some wondering if he would get another job coaching. Last season, the Owls finished 5-4 and made it to the postseason – so one has to think baring an epic letdown, ‘Taggart Time’ will at least last the full 12 game schedule.

No. 4 – Will FAMU and Bethune Cookman find immediate success in their new conference?

For over 40 seasons, both the Rattlers and Wildcats went back and forth trying to win the MEAC each year. 2021 will see both become members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference – and end with the annual Florida Classic still taking place November 20th in Orlando.