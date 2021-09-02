Sports

college football 2021

NBC 6 Football Preview 2021: Florida's Other College Programs Enter Season With Unanswered Questions

Here’s a look at some of the top questions surrounding the five remaining teams in Florida for the 2021 season

By Jason Parker and NBC 6 Sports

Among the 10 teams that play in either the FBS or FCS level of college football in the state of Florida, there is plenty of talent to go around - all with hopes of making it to the playoff in each classification.

There are also plenty of questions for each of the teams not named Miami, FIU, Florida or Florida State: can UCF return to a New Years Six bowl game? Can the second run at a state school for FAU's Willie Taggart get through a second season?

Here’s a look at some of the top questions surrounding the five remaining teams in Florida for the 2021 season.

Getty Images
GREENVILLE, NC - SEPTEMBER 26: Greg McCrae #30 of the UCF Knights outruns Ty Moss #19 of the East Carolina Pirates on September 26, 2020 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. (Photo by Conor Kvatek/Collegiate Images via Getty Images)

No. 1 – Can UCF get back to a major bowl game and possibly into the conversation for the College Football Playoff?

It was just four seasons ago that the Knights ended the year with a magical undefeated season and a claim by some grads of them being national champs. After a Fiesta Bowl appearance the following season, it’s been games in the Gasparilla Bowl and the Boca Raton Bowl – a much different way to end the postseason.

Getty Images
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Jeff Scott of the South Florida Bulls reacts during the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Raymond James Stadium on October 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

No. 2 – Can USF have a winning season in the second year under Jeff Scott?

For four straight seasons, the Bulls finished with a winning record that saw each year end with a bowl appearance and twice ended with the team being ranked. The last two seasons have seen the Bulls with a combined record of 5-16 with just one win last season - something Scott knows will not have him in the job for long.

Getty Images
BOCA RATON, FL - December 21: FAU Owls newly hired Head Coach Willie Taggart attends the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl college football game between the Southern Methodist University Mustangs and the FAU Owls on December 21, 2019 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL. (Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 3 – Can Willie Taggart last through an entire second season at FAU?

Taggart’s time at his previous stop, FSU, lasted a total of 21 games and had some wondering if he would get another job coaching. Last season, the Owls finished 5-4 and made it to the postseason – so one has to think baring an epic letdown, ‘Taggart Time’ will at least last the full 12 game schedule.

Getty Images
ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Kareem Smith (19) scores a touchdown during the football game between the Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman on November 18, 2017 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.(Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 4 – Will FAMU and Bethune Cookman find immediate success in their new conference?

For over 40 seasons, both the Rattlers and Wildcats went back and forth trying to win the MEAC each year. 2021 will see both become members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference – and end with the annual Florida Classic still taking place November 20th in Orlando.

