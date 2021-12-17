NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: How Playing a Hated Foe May Save the Holidays

With just days left until the Christmas holiday descends on South Florida, fans of the Miami Dolphins may have to wonder what they did to go from being on Santa’s naughty list to being one of the NFL’s hottest teams at this point in the season.

With five straight wins, the Fins are squarely positioning themselves in the playoff conversation in the AFC – just in time to host a hated rival in the final home game of the 2021 calendar year ahead of what could be the most important three game stretch in a long time.

Can Miami keep their winning ways going and be at .500 or better for just the second time this season? As always, we break it all down with NBC 6’s not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (Sunday)

When the Fins were on a seven-game losing streak not that long ago, there were not many people out there who thought Miami would be one win away from .500 on the season and in a very serious conversation for a playoff berth. Five wins (one over the Jets already) later, here we are.

Assuming Miami wins, and judging by the earlier meeting that wouldn’t be too much of a stretch, the Dolphins are set up for three games against teams they could be very competitive with. Of course, they could also lose the remaining three games so stay tuned because this season isn’t quite over yet.

Other State Games

College football bowl season begins Friday and one South Florida postseason game takes place Saturday in the Boca Raton Bowl, where Appalachian State will return to South Florida to take on Western Kentucky.

In the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars – who recently fired Urban Meyer as head coach after just 13 games – will host the Houston Texans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints in a game you can watch Sunday night right here on NBC 6.