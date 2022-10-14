NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: It's ‘Next Man Up' Time for South Florida Football Teams

In 1988, pop singer Paula Abdul released her song “Opposites Attract” that become number one in the United States. One of the lyrics in that song could accurately describe what it’s like to be a part of the South Florida football world: “I take two steps forward, I take two steps back.”

There is really no other explanation for a Miami Dolphins team who won three games to start the season…and then lost their next two games. Or a Miami Hurricanes team who won the first two games of their season…and is now on a three-game losing streak. Or a FIU Panthers team that got everyone’s hopes up beating a FBS team only to lose last week in blowout fashion.

As the month of October continues, plenty of questions should be answered this weekend. Who will the Dolphins actually start at quarterback this week? Can the ‘Canes remember what it feels like to win a game? Will FIU ever get a winning record again?

We break down all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday)

If you thought things couldn’t get worse after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out in the Dolphins’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Teddy Bridgewater topped that by getting knocked out on the very first offensive play last week. It was enough to take away from the fact that the Fins got beatdown by the hated rival New York Jets for their second straight loss.

Now, Miami returns home to face a Vikings team that the Dolphins loss to when they last played in the 2018 season - and now, Minnesota comes in with a 4-1 record and control on the NFC North at this time while the Dolphins are going with rookie quarterback Skyler Thompson, who will be starting under center.

Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Tech Hokies (Saturday)

For the third time in their last four losses against North Carolina, the ‘Canes dropped the game by three points. Now, with a 2-3 record for the second straight season, Miami heads on the road to face a Hokies team that is going through their own woes – but has always played the Hurricanes tough at home and sometimes gotten the upset win.

FIU Panthers vs. Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners (Friday)

Last week, the Panthers had a chance to do something they hadn’t since the middle of October in the 2019 season: win two games in a row. A 21-point loss to UConn eliminated those hopes and likely took away one of the few chances FIU has of getting another win this season.

Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers (Saturday)

They may not be the nicest of wins, by the Gators have won three of their last four games including a win on homecoming last week against Missouri. The Tigers come into this game limping after a blowout loss to Tennessee, so UF could be in line to get win number five before a tough stretch of three straights games they could easily lose.

FSU Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers (Saturday)

The year was 2014. Barack Obama was the President, “Happy” by Pharrell Williams was the top song in the country and it was the last time the Seminoles beat the Tigers in an overtime win at home. After two straight losses and a Clemson team who looks like they are close to being back, the losing streak could continue for at least one more year.

Other State Games

The FAU Owls return home to face Rice while the USF Bulls host Tulane. The FAMU Rattlers are on the road at Grambling State while Bethune Cookman hosts Jackson State.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road at the Pittsburgh Steelers while the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to face the Indianapolis Colts.