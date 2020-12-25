NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Vegas and Bowl Games…That's What Miami Does

For those who aren't used to what took place over the course of the 2020 season, let us take a moment to recap: the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes did something for just the third time in the last 15 seasons...have a winning record at the same time.

The Dolphins, with a win last Sunday against the New England Patriots, moved their record to 9-5 on the season and got their first winning season since 2016 - keeping their path toward a playoff berth in place with two games left in the season.

The 'Canes, who saw their last regular season game canceled over COVID concerns, finished with their most wins since 2017 and now head back to the bowl game that was the last one Miami was victorious in.

It's a Christmas miracle! South Florida is back to having football teams to be proud of! Can they keep that going for the last days of 2020 and into the first few of 2021?

As my gift to you - like we’ve done all season long - we break it all down with NBC 6’s not-so-scientific ranking system.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (Saturday)

It's a Saturday night in "Sin City" with the Dolphins looking to get double digit wins on the season just one week after doing something they have been waiting to do since 2008: eliminate the New England Patriots from the playoffs and keep themselves in place for a berth.

Miami has won six of the last seven meetings between the teams, with the Raiders winning the last nationally televised game between them in the 2017 season. The primetime lights will shine for this one with the Dolphins needing a win and getting some Sunday help if they want to make it back to the postseason.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys in Cheeze-It Bowl (December 29th in Orlando)

It's a trip up Florida's Turnpike for the Hurricanes, who hope more than anything to get the taste out of their mouths from the butt kicking they received in their last game against North Carolina - a sour end to a season that saw the 'Canes make a drastic turnaround from 2019.

The trip to Orlando will be the first in the postseason since defeating West Virginia in this same bowl game back in the 2016 season. The teams have met just once before, when the 'Canes stomped the Cowboys during their national title winning season in 1991.

Other State Games

After both FAU and UCF got beat down in their bowl games, the Florida Gators will be the state's last chance to get a postseason win when they travel to the Cotton Bowl on December 30th to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also be in action on Saturday when they face the Detroit Lions while the Jacksonville Jaguars are desperate for this season to end when the 1-13 Jags host the Chicago Bears.