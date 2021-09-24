NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Adds Monday Night Game to Schedule for 2021

NFL Adds Monday Game to Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Super Wild Card Weekend is becoming Super Wild Card long Weekend this season.

The NFL announced Friday that the first weekend of the playoffs will now feature games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There will be two games Saturday, three games Sunday and one game Monday night.

Super Wild Card Weekend to Include Monday Night Game Beginning with the 2021 Season https://t.co/OOB0NLuScd pic.twitter.com/dvsf8YDhEu — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 24, 2021

The change is effective immediately, meaning we'll have a Monday night playoff game on Jan. 17, 2022, at 8: 15 p.m. ET. Saturday's games will be played at 4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., while Sunday's are set for 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. It is yet to be determined who will broadcast the Monday night game.

The traditional Wild Card Weekend, with two games on Saturday and Sunday, changed to three each day last season when the NFL added an extra playoff team.

All future playoff rounds will keep the same schedule as usual.