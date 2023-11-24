5 winners, losers from Dolphins' 34-13 win vs. Jets on Black Friday

Black Friday is usually about finding discounts. This year, it was about watching football.

In the NFL's first ever Black Friday game, the Miami Dolphins dismantled the New York Jets in a largely uncompetitive contest.

The AFC East leaders improve to 8-3 after the 34-13 win, while the Jets fall to 4-7 following their fourth straight loss.

Here are five winners and losers from the Week 12 Dolphins-Jets game:

Winner: Dolphins keep winning games they should win

Many are dubious of the Dolphins as a real Super Bowl contender, thanks in large part to their results against certain opponents.

Through 11 games, Miami's eight wins have all come against teams that are .500 or worse. The Broncos (5-5) are the best of the bunch, but other wins include the Raiders (5-6), Chargers (4-6), Jets (4-7), Giants (3-8), Patriots twice (2-8) and Panthers (1-9). On the other side, Miami's three losses have come against the Bills (6-5), Chiefs (7-3) and Eagles (9-1).

Now, defeating lowly opponents isn't exactly a bad thing. You're supposed to beat up on those squads, and that's exactly what Mike McDaniel's team has done. But until the Dolphins handle their business against a top tier foe, questions will linger.

The Dolphins' next chance against a winning team will come in Week 16 when they host the Cowboys. The next three weeks -- against the Commanders (4-8), Titans (3-7) and Jets (4-7) -- likely won't teach us much.

Loser: The Joe Douglas-Robert Saleh regime

Since Joe Douglas took over as Jets general manager in 2019, the club is just 24-53 with no postseason appearances. Since Robert Saleh was hired as head coach in 2021, they're 15-30. Safe to say their seats could be hot.

One could argue that they both deserve a pass after Aaron Rodgers' opening-drive injury this season. But that doesn't completely excuse them of how the ensuing two months have gone.

Douglas was content to roll with Zach Wilson as Rodgers' only backup, and that clearly cost the Jets a chance at a serious run. Saleh, meanwhile, vigorously stood by Wilson before finally benching him for Tim Boyle -- who struggled in his first start on Friday. The Rodgers injury likely buys this duo another year at the helm, but it's almost make or break time for Douglas and Saleh.

Winner: Raheem Mostert gets better with age

Running backs are usually past their primes once they reach 30 years old. But Raheem Mostert appears to be aging better than any running back in recent memory.

The 31-year-old veteran had 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Friday's win. That gives him 13 rushing scores on the year, which leads the NFL. His 785 rushing yards are second in the league, only trailing 49ers star Christian McCaffrey (939).

Loser: MetLife Stadium's turf claims another victim

Rodgers isn't the only player to suffer a devastating injury at MetLife Stadium this season. On Friday, Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips was carted off and immediately ruled out with a non-contact Achilles injury.

Unfortunately you can see the ripple in Jaelan Phillips calf



Torn Achilles is likely pic.twitter.com/yvUHYrRJmO — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) November 24, 2023

Phillips, 24, has had a breakout season for the Dolphins. He had a sack and three tackles for loss against the Jets before exiting, which gives him 6.5 sacks and seven TFLs on the year. It appears as though Vic Fangio's defense will have to move forward without the young star, though.

Winner: Zach Wilson (?!)

The Jets benched Zach Wilson for Week 12... so how exactly is he a winner?

Well, it's because the guy who replaced him didn't do much to justify the decision. Boyle, a 29-year-old QB making his fourth career start, went 27 of 38 for 179 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and two fumbles (none lost). His pick-6 at the end of the first half erased all hope for the Jets, who couldn't mount any solid drives until the game was out of reach.

So, while Wilson was demoted to third-string, he comes out of Friday as a winner simply because his replacement wasn't an improvement over him.