Dolphins vs. Patriots preview: 5 biggest questions for Week 2 of Sunday Night Football

The AFC East is taking over Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

Fresh off a thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, the Miami Dolphins will head to Foxborough for a date with the rival New England Patriots. Bill Belichick’s squad hung with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 before ultimately coming up just short.

The primetime battle on NBC and Peacock will pin former Alabama signal-callers Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, teammates in Tuscaloosa from 2017 to 2019, against each other. Both players performed well in Week 1, with three touchdowns and one interception each.

Before kickoff on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET, here are five key questions that could decide the game:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Does Tua Tagovailoa still have Bill Belichick’s number?

It’s not often that you see a young quarterback get the better of Belichick. But through four starts against the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, Tagovailoa is undefeated. Despite this flawless record, the fourth-year quarterback isn’t taking anything for granted going into Week 2.

“Every year is the new year,” Tagovailoa said in a Wednesday press conference. “4-0, 0-4, doesn't matter. I don't care, I don't think those guys care. I don't think my teammates care. They care about this year and what problems that team has to offer us, both offense, defense, and special teams. We're looking for a tough game. It's always tough to go on the road against a team like that. It's against a Bill Belichick-coached team, so you never know what to expect.”

Tagovailoa’s statistics against Belichick haven’t quite been as lights out as his record. He’s posted a 68.5% completion percentage with three touchdowns, two interceptions, 726 passing yards and an 88.7 passer rating. But for whatever reason, Belichick’s teams just can’t get over the hump against Tagovailoa – which is worth monitoring on Sunday night.

Which offensive line will hold up the best?

Offensive line play was a major question for Miami and New England entering this season. Through Week 1, both units answered the call and performed admirably. Tagovailoa was not sacked in the Dolphins’ victory, while Jones was untouched through three quarters before two late sacks.

Entering Sunday’s game, the two groups will face even more challenges. New England’s pass rush was effective against a stout Eagles O-line in Week 1, with Matthew Judon and Josh Uche sacking Jalen Hurts and rookie Keion White posting a 30.8% pressure rate, according to PFF.

Miami’s rushers were quiet in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s debut – up until the final drive, at least. Justin Herbert was sacked on two of the final three plays of the game to seal the win, with Zach Sieler, Jaelan Phillips and Justin Bethel doing the damage.

Offensive line play on both sides will be critical in this matchup.

Can the Patriots slow down the speedy Tyreek Hill?

To answer this one bluntly, no. It’s nearly impossible to slow down Hill. But the Patriots have experience against the star wideout and an arsenal of defenders to throw at him. In six career regular season games against Belichick, Hill has 36 receptions for 550 yards and five touchdowns. Solid numbers, but below his usual clips.

More notably, perhaps, is that Hill’s counting stats have steadily decreased in recent games versus New England. Hill’s first two starts against the Pats were ridiculous – seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, seven catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Since then, he hasn’t cracked 100 yards and only has one touchdown over four games. His worst performance came last January, when New England held him to four receptions for 55 yards (though he did have a 2-yard rushing TD).

The reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week, who posted 11 receptions for 215 yards and two scores against the Chargers, will likely be defended by a variety of Patriots. Jonathan Jones, their fastest cornerback, is expected to be the primary defender, but he’ll have help from Christian Gonzalez, Myles Bryant and more in what’s sure to be an epic, high-speed chess match.

How does the Dolphins' run defense respond after Week 1?

Will the real Dolphins run defense please stand up? Last season, Miami ranked fourth in the league while allowing just 103 rushing yards per game. In Week 1, albeit a much smaller sample, the Dolphins allowed a league-worst 233 rushing yards at 5.8 yards per carry.

On the other side, New England’s running game was critical to its offense in 2022 – but it was nonexistent in the season opener. Rhamondre Stevenson, who had 1,000 yards last season, totaled just 25 yards on 12 carries against the Eagles’ tough D-line. Newcomer Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t much better, finishing with 29 yards on seven carries.

So, as they say, something has to give. Will the 2022 Miami run defense make a return or will the struggles continue? Keep an eye on the Patriots’ ground game on Sunday night.

What players will be healthy and on the field for both teams?

As always in the NFL, injuries will play a factor in determining who wins Sunday’s game. Even though it’s only Week 2, both teams are already nicked up.

The Patriots were without their two starting guards – Michael Onwenu and Cole Strange – in Week 1. Starting receiver DeVante Parker was also out. For the Dolphins, star tackle Terron Armstead and rookie running back De’Von Achane were out with injuries.

It’s clear that neither team will be at full strength on Sunday night. But whichever squad is more healthy could have a distinct advantage.