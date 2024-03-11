NFL

Former Dolphins star Christian Wilkins agrees to massive 4-year deal with Raiders, reports say

Wilkins, 28, had nine sacks for the Dolphins last season

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Christian Wilkins is trading in his aqua and orange for silver and black.

The former Miami Dolphins star defensive tackle agreed to a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Wilkins now joins fellow standout Maxx Crosby on a loaded Raiders defensive line.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For the Dolphins, they lose a key piece in the middle of their defense. Additionally, Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 and Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles in November, which could further hinder their D-line to open next season.

Last season, the 28-year-old Wilkins posted a career-high nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits for Miami. He was among the top defensive players on the market this offseason, especially after the pre-free agency signings and tags of Chris Jones, Josh Allen, Justin Madubuike and Brian Burns.

After signing Wilkins, the Raiders' strategy is becoming abundantly clear. They are trying to build a dominant pass-rush to keep up with division rival Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Crosby had 14.5 sacks last season, and the team had 10 QB hits in their Christmas Day win over the Chiefs.

NFL

NFL Free Agency 2 hours ago

Packers land ex-Giants safety Xavier McKinney on 4-year deal, reports say

Philadelphia Eagles 2 hours ago

Eagles make major splash, land former Giants RB Saquon Barkley

New head coach Antonio Pierce brings a defensive background to Las Vegas, and their first big splash under new general manager Tom Telesco signals an emphasis on that side of the ball.

This article tagged under:

NFL
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us