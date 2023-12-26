Who is playing in NFL's Week 17? Here's the full schedule

It's time for the final NFL games of 2023.

While it's the final week of the calendar year, there are still two regular season weeks of football to be played -- and it all starts with a loaded Week 17 slate.

First up on Thursday is an AFC battle between the New York Jets (6-9) and Cleveland Browns (10-5), who are both coming off wins in Week 16.

There's one game set for Saturday, with the Detroit Lions (11-4) visiting the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) in a potential playoff preview. Dan Campbell's Lions are still fighting for the NFC's top seed, while the Cowboys hope to stay alive in the battle for the NFC East crown.

The remaining 28 teams will all play on Sunday, where there will be 10 early afternoon games and three late afternoon games before Sunday Night Football.

The early window will be headlined by a showdown between the AFC's top two teams -- Miami Dolphins (11-4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (12-3). Elsewhere, the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) will visit the Indianapolis Colts (8-7) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) will host the New Orleans Saints (7-8).

Later in the afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) and Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) will face off in a critical AFC matchup. Out west, a pair of 8-7 teams will battle it out when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday Night Football will be an NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers (7-8) and Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both teams are desperate for a win as their playoff hopes hang by a thread.

Here is the full Week 17 schedule: