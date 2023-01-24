Novak Djokovic has won more money than any other tennis player at the Australian Open over the years.

Now, the 35-year-old is just a few matches away from securing his 10th Australian Open singles title in Melbourne Park. Additionally, if the Serbian wins the first Grand Slam of the year, he will return to world No. 1 and claim his 22nd major title – a record tie with Rafael Nadal.

Here’s how much Novak Djokovic has earned at every Australian Open he’s won.

How much money has Novak Djokovic earned at every Australian Open he has won?

Djokovic has collected a whopping total of $21,189,916 from the nine Australian Open singles titles he has won.

A breakdown of his earrings from the titles beginning in 2008 are as follows:

Year Prize Money 2021 $2,138,125 2020 $2,757,624 2019 $2,943,816 2016 $2,402,475 2015 $2,411,800 2013 $2,530,067 2012 $2,446,050 2011 $2,339,700 2008 $1,220,259

*Amounts are in USD

How much money will Novak Djokovic get if he wins the 2023 Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic will take home $2,095,129 if he captures the 2023 Australian Open.

His total prize money for 10 Australian Open titles will bump up to $23,282,045.

Who has won the most Australian Open titles?

Novak Djokovic has won the most Australian Open titles with nine. He is going for his 10th major down under in 2023.

After Djokovic comes Roger Federer for most Australian Open titles in the Open Era with six.

What is Novak Djokovic’s net worth?

Novak Djokovic’s net worth is $34.5 million, according to Forbes.