Odd Draymond Green-Dennis Schroder Kerfuffle Leads to Double Technical

Schroder would be ejected with his second technical of the game

By Taylor Wirth

Schroder ejected after Draymond shoves ball in his face originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green was at the center of another altercation in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. 

With 6:20 remaining in the third quarter, Lakers center Anthony Davis slammed home a lob from forward LeBron James. Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo took the ball out, inbounding it to Green, who had the ball stolen out of his hands by Davis. Green was called for a foul on Davis and then proceeded to take the ball and shove it in a nearby Dennis Schröder's face. 

Both Green and Schröder received technical fouls, which resulted in Schröder's ejection after receiving a prior tech in the first quarter. 

It was clear why Green received a technical foul, but many were confused about why Schröder received one. 

Schröder started in place of Jarred Vanderbilt, scoring three points with two rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes before his ejection. 

Green and the Warriors, trailing by 16 points at the time, clearly were frustrated with how the game was going. Unfortunately for Golden State, it didn't get any easier without Schröder on the court. 

