Tom Brady

Tom Brady Enters Stranger’s Home in Latest Tampa Misstep: ‘Making Myself at Home’

The legendary quarterback admitted to a series of comedic missteps around his new Tampa home, including "breaking and entering" and "trespassing"

In this file photo, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots answers questions during a media availability for Super Bowl LII at the Mall of America on January 30, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Getty Images

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday admitted to a series of comedic missteps around his new Tampa home, including "breaking and entering" and "trespassing," according to NBC News.

Brady, who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending two decades with the New England Patriots, called himself out for walking into a stranger's home and being in a park against stay-at-home orders.

"Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!" the tongue-in-cheek Brady wrote in tweeting out a TMZ.com story chronicling how he accidentally walked into the wrong house.

The celebrity gossip site reported that Brady was set to meet with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7 - but accidentally visited the coach's next-door neighbor, David Kramer. Brady didn't even bother ringing the doorbell, and just let himself inside, Kramer told TMZ.

Sports

Miami Dolphins 3 hours ago

Tua Time: Dolphins Select Star Alabama QB With No. 5 Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

nfl draft 3 hours ago

For All the Changes, NFL Draft Kind of Looked, Well, Normal

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyTampa Bay Buccaneers
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us