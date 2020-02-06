FIU Panthers

Osaghae Leads FIU Basketball to Defeat of Florida Atlantic

Osaghae, the NCAA leader in blocked shots, pushed his total to 97

Osasumwen Osaghae, recognized with Senior Day honors just prior to the game, scored Florida International's first points, finished with 13 and added three blocks as FIU topped Florida Atlantic 69-50 in a rivalry game on Wednesday night.

The teams meet again Saturday at FAU's Boca Raton court.

Devon Andrews added 15 points for Florida International (16-8, 7-4 Conference USA). Cameron Corcoran added 11 points. Trejon Jacob had eight rebounds and five steals.

Osaghae, the NCAA leader in blocked shots, pushed his total to 97.

Aleksandar Zecevic had 13 points for the Owls (14-10, 6-5). Madiaw Niang added three blocks, four boards and six points.

