Patriots expected to part ways with Bill Belichick Thursday, reports say: Watch live coverage

The New England Patriots are expected to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday, according to multiple reports, ending his 24-year tenure with the team.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter were first to report the news, citing league sources. Team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick are scheduled to address the media at 12 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Stadium, the team said.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways today after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles, league sources tell me and @AdamSchefter. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 11, 2024

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways today after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles, league sources tell me and @MikeReiss. pic.twitter.com/IcibaPpA4S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2024

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Chad Graff quickly chimed in as well.

Bill Belichick won’t be New England’s coach in 2024, per me and @TomPelissero, as his celebrated 24-year tenure, one that included 6 Super Bowl wins, is over. A new era awaits. pic.twitter.com/QRqfe2lkHh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2024

Schefter said Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo "projects to be a — if not the — leading candidate for the job." He also cited league sources saying that Belichick wants to keep coaching and is expected to draw interest from some of the other NFL teams with vacancies.

Bill Belichick will want to continue coaching and is expected to draw interest from at least some of the other seven NFL teams that currently have head coach vacancies, quite possibly the Atlanta Falcons, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2024

In his season-ending press conference on Monday morning, the 71-year-old Belichick had said he was open to letting someone else handle personnel duties if he remained with the team. He also made a point of saying he was still under contract.

“I'm for whatever collectively we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” he said. “I’m under contract. I’m going to do what I always do, which is every day I come in, work as hard as I can to help the team in whatever way I can. So that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

When he was asked if he wants to stick around to fix the team's problems, the coach reiterated that he's going to do everything he can to help the team.

"That's what I've always done. Never been any different for my career. I learned that from my dad growing up. That's not going to change."

But ultimately, the decision was up to Kraft and his son, team president Jonathan Kraft. Graff reported that Kraft and Belichick "met multiple times and it was all very cordial and professional," but they chose to go in different directions.

The Patriots lost their final game of the season to the Jets on Sunday by a 17-3 score, ending a 15-game winning streak against New York.

The Patriots’ 4-13 record was the worst in Belichick’s 29-year NFL coaching career. Sunday’s loss also marked the 178th of Belichick’s career, including the playoffs, tying him with Tom Landry for the most ever. It also ties the record of 165 regular-season losses held by Jeff Fisher and Dan Reeves.

The Patriots have the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, and the speculation has been that they might select a quarterback given the uneven performance of 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe this season.