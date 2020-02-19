Proposal Seen as Road Block to Possible Formula 1 Race in Miami Gardens Voted Down

Miami-Dade commissioners sent opponents of a proposed Formula One auto race at Hard Rock Stadium to the pits with their latest decision Wednesday.

Commissioners tied in their vote 6-6 on legislation that would have required approval of both the city of Miami Gardens as well as the county for the proposed race – a vote that came after Commissioner Eileen Higgins sided against the item during Wednesday’s meeting.

Commissioner Barbara Jordan, whose district includes Miami Gardens and has been a strong opponent of the race, said the fight against it is not over despite the recent setback.

Formula One reached a preliminary agreement last year to race in 2021 on a course running through the parking lots at the home of the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Hurricanes.

In a statement, Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said:

“We are happy that the commissioners reaffirmed again today that the Hard Rock Stadium entertainment complex is a regional facility that exists to benefit all of Miami-Dade County. We are glad to put this long-delayed vote behind us so we can begin to make the multi-million dollar private investment required to bring a race here."

The race has been supported by the Dolphins as well as Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez – who says the race will bring millions to the area – while opponents have brought up issues including noise and more congestion to the city, which earlier this month hosted the Super Bowl for a sixth time.