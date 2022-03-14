Sports

Report: Former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. Agrees With Dolphins on Three-Year Pact

Wilson spent the first four years of his career with Dallas

By Logan Reardon

Another wide receiver is on his way out of Dallas.

After trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns over the weekend, Cedrick Wilson Jr. is also headed to the AFC. The 26-year-old wideout reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The deal with Miami will pay Wilson a maximum of $22.8 million, and $12.75 million of it is guaranteed at signing.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones first reported the news and the terms of the deal.

Wilson had a breakout season in 2021, setting career-bests in receptions (45), receiving yards (602) and touchdowns (6). He had just 22 receptions, 235 yards and two touchdowns in his entire career before last season.

With Wilson's departure, the Cowboys are left without two of their top four wide receivers from last season. They re-signed Michael Gallup, who will join CeeDee Lamb, but the room is noticeably emptier. Miami, meanwhile, adds Wilson alongside receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker.

