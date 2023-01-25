See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023

See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Spring is in the air.

That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida.

Pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic this March will report on Feb. 13. The reporting dates for those not taking part in the tournament ranges from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17.

Position players in the WBC will report to camp on Feb. 16, while non-participating players will arrive either Feb. 20 or Feb. 21.

Here are the dates for when each team's pitchers and catchers arrive, followed by the date for position players.

When do pitchers and catchers report to spring training?

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves: Feb. 16, Feb. 21

Baltimore Orioles: Feb. 16, Feb. 21

Boston Red Sox: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Detroit Tigers: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Houston Astros: Feb. 16, Feb. 21

Miami Marlins: Feb. 16, Feb. 21

Minnesota Twins: Feb. 16, Feb. 20

New York Mets: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

New York Yankees: Feb. 16, Feb. 20

Philadelphia Phillies: Feb. 16, Feb. 21

Pittsburgh Pirates: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

St. Louis Cardinals: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Tampa Bay Rays: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Toronto Blue Jays: Feb. 16, Feb. 21

Washington Nationals: Feb. 15, Feb. 21

Cactus League

Arizona D-backs: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Chicago Cubs: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Chicago White Sox: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Cincinnati Reds: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Cleveland Guardians: Feb. 17, Feb. 21

Colorado Rockies: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Kansas City Royals: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Los Angeles Dodgers: Feb. 16, Feb. 20

Los Angeles Angels: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Milwaukee Brewers: Feb. 16, Feb. 21

Oakland Athletics: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

San Diego Padres: Feb. 16, Feb. 21

San Francisco Giants: Feb. 16, Feb. 21

Seattle Mariners: Feb. 16, Feb. 21

Texas Rangers: Feb. 15, Feb. 20

Where are the spring training locations for each team?

Teams are divided into the Cactus League, which is held in Arizona, and the Grapefruit League, which is in Florida. In some cases, teams share a home facility.

Here are the locations for each team:

Cactus League

Arizona Diamondbacks: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - Scottsdale, Ariz.

Chicago Cubs: Sloan Park - Mesa, Ariz.

Chicago White Sox: Camelback Ranch - Phoenix, Ariz.

Cincinnati Reds: Goodyear Ballpark - Goodyear, Ariz.

Cleveland Guardians: Goodyear Ballpark - Goodyear, Ariz.

Colorado Rockies: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - Scottsdale, Ariz.

Kansas City Royals: Surprise Stadium - Surprise, Ariz.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Camelback Ranch - Phoenix, Ariz.

Los Angeles Angels: Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, Ariz.

Milwaukee Brewers: American Family Fields of Phoenix - Phoenix, Ariz.

Oakland Athletics: Hohokam Stadium - Mesa, Ariz.

San Diego Padres: Peoria Sports Complex - Peoria, Ariz.

San Francisco Giants: Scottsdale Stadium - Scottsdale, Ariz.

Seattle Mariners: Peoria Sports Complex - Peoria, Ariz.

Texas Rangers: Surprise Stadium - Surprise, Ariz.

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves: CoolToday Park - Venice, Fla.

Baltimore Orioles: Ed Smith Stadium - Sarasota, Fla.

Boston Red Sox: JetBlue Park at Fenway South - Fort Myers, Fla.

Detroit Tigers: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium - Lakeland, Fla.

Houston Astros: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches - West Palm Beach, Fla.

Miami Marlins: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium - Jupiter, Fla.

Minnesota Twins: Hammond Stadium - Fort Myers, Fla.

New York Mets: Clover Park - Port St. Lucie, Fla.

New York Yankees: George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, Fla.

Philadelphia Phillies: BayCare Ballpark - Clearwater, Fla.

Pittsburgh Pirates: LECOM Park - Bradenton, Fla.

St. Louis Cardinals: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium - Jupiter, Fla.

Tampa Bay Rays: Charlotte Sports Park - Port Charlotte, Fla.

Toronto Blue Jays: TD Ballpark - Dunedin, Fla.

Washington Nationals: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches - West Palm Beach, Fla.

When are the first spring training games?

The first spring training games will be played on Friday, Feb. 24 with the Rangers at the Royals and the Mariners at the Padres. All 30 teams will be in action the following day.

Spring training games will be played through March 28. The regular season begins on March 30 for all teams.

When does the World Baseball Classic begin?

Pool play for the World Baseball Classic runs from March 8 to March 15. Teams are divided into four pools, with games played at Chase Field in Arizona, loanDepot park in Miami, Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan and the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

The semifinals (March 19-20) and championship game (March 21) will take place in Miami.