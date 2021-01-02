miami hurricanes

Simms Helps Push Clemson Basketball Past Miami Hurricanes

Clemson (8-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) now has seven of its eight wins over Power 5 conference affiliates

Aamir Simms scored 25 points and his last basket with 19 seconds left was the game winner and Clemson beat Miami 66-65 on Saturday.

Nick Honor stole the ball from Kameron McGusty with four seconds left on Miami's final possession to secure the win.

Isaiah Wong made two free throws with 96 seconds left to cap a 10-2 run and the Hurricanes led 65-61. Honor responded with a 3-pointer with 1:05 to go, and following a Miami turnover, Simms connected on the game clincher.

Simms started the game with a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk and the Tigers led 8-3. PJ Hall's jumper with 11:47 before halftime gave Clemson a 21-9 lead.

Miami responded and outscored the Tigers 23-11 before intermission. The Hurricanes grabbed their first lead of the game on Earl Timberlake's layup with 45 seconds before the break and a 34-32 lead.

Simms finished 10-for-14 shooting.

Wong led Miami (4-4, 1-2) with 13 points and Timberlake 11.

Clemson: Hosts N.C. State on Tuesday.

Miami: Hosts North Carolina on Tuesday.

