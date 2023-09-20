Simone Biles continues to break records after clinching sixth World Championships team spot

Simone Biles is continuing to set career records.

The 26-year-old star earned herself a spot on the World Championships team after winning the all-around at a USA Gymnastics world team selection camp in Katy, Texas. The win earned Biles the first of six roster spots on the team with a tallied score of 55.7.

Here we take a look at the other accomplishments of the star-studded athlete:

What are some of Simone Biles' records?

Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time.

Most recently she clinched a spot on a record sixth World Championships team and is set to become the oldest American woman to compete at the competition in more than 50 years.

Biles also holds the record for the highest margin win, which came at the 2019 World Championships. She defeated her opponents by 2.1 points to win the all-around championship.

Biles has the most career medals by a gymnast at the World Championships with 25. She also has the most medals in a single World Championship with five (2019). She shares that record with Larisa Latynina and Boris Shakhlin.

Biles has won a record seven U.S. Gymnastics Championships over the course of her career, another record for the star.

When is Simone Biles' next competition?

Biles' next competition is at the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, from Oct. 1-8.

What are Simone Biles' biggest accomplishments?

Biles had an incredible 2016 Summer Olympics, winning four gold medals and one bronze.

She is a five-time world all-around champion, five-time world floor exercise champion, three-time world balance beam champion, two-time world vault champion and an eight-time U.S. national all-around champion.

Biles is also a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. team of five World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Has Simone Biles ever gotten a 10?

A perfect 10 has been scrapped from the sport for some time now, denying Biles a chance to attain iconic status.

But she did sweep the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, winning gold medals in all-around, balance beam, floor exercise and team competitions. Biles' four world titles brought her tally to ten.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The Paris Olympics begin on July 26, 2024, and end on Aug. 11, 2024.