Lionel Messi

China cancels Argentina's tour after Lionel Messi's no-show with Miami

“Beijing does not plan, for the moment, to organize the match in which Lionel Messi was to participate," the Beijing Football Association said on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

Messi
Getty

The fallout from Lionel Messi's failure to play in a club exhibition match in Hong Kong has spread with both of Argentina's friendly matches as part of a tour of mainland China next month canceled by local football authorities.

The Beijing Football Association said on Saturday it would not organize Argentina’s scheduled friendly against Ivory Coast in Beijing in March, reportedly saying to local media: “Beijing does not plan, for the moment, to organise the match in which Lionel Messi was to participate.”

The news comes a day after Chinese sports authorities canceled Argentina's scheduled exhibition match against Nigeria.

Lionel Messi Feb 5

Lionel Messi's global tour with Inter Miami has been very messy and a PR nightmare

Lionel Messi Feb 7

Lionel Messi plays in Japan friendly as Vissel Kobe beats Inter Miami on penalties

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

World Cup champion Argentina, captained by Messi, last month scheduled a tour of China during the international break from March 18-26 with games lined up against Nigeria in Hangzhou and Ivory Coast in Beijing.

But Messi, on tour with his Inter Miami club, outraged fans in Hong Kong when he didn’t play against a local selection last Sunday and remained on the bench. Messi said he had a groin injury. But his excuse didn’t wash in Hong Kong after he played for 30 minutes on Wednesday in Tokyo against Vissel Kobe.

Here are five things to know about Lionel “Leo” Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, who plays for Argentina’s national team and MLS club Inter Miami.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lionel Messi
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us