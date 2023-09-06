How to watch Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Ecuador in 2026 World Cup Qualifier

Argentina is back on the field -- and so is Lionel Messi.

The 36-year-old Argentine was one of 32 players named to manager Lionel Scaloni's squad for the nation's upcoming international matches vs. Ecuador and and Bolivia.

But the fixtures aren't just any international match. They will officially kickstart the journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as qualifying games get underway.

Messi, obviously, was not going to be dropped from the squad with the tremendous form he's been in with Inter Miami in MLS, but while the soccer world waits to see if the icon will play in the 2024 Copa America, he'll be helping his nation reach the 2026 World Cup as defending champions.

Here's what to know for Messi and Argentina's match vs. Ecuador in Conmebol qualifying:

When is the Argentina vs. Ecuador game?

Argentina and Ecuador will meet in World Cup qualifying action on Thursday, Sept. 7.

What time does Argentina vs. Ecuador start?

Kick-off time for Argentina vs. Ecuador is slated for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where is Argentina vs. Ecuador being played?

The game will be played at the Estadio Más Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

How to watch Argentina vs. Ecuador 2026 World Cup qualifying

The broadcast partner for the Argentina vs. Ecuador 2026 World Cup qualifying game is still to be announced. The game may end up not being televised in the United States due to the Argentine Football Association not having a deal in place, according to World Soccer Talk.

