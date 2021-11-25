South Florida Connections Highlight 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists List

South Florida finds itself well represented with the list of semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 released Wednesday.

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas awaits another chance at possible induction into the hall. The undersized star spent 12 seasons with the Fins from 1996 to 2007, being named a first-team All Pro five times while being a part of five playoff teams with Miami.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The Miami Hurricanes had four former players named to the list: former defensive back and kick returner Devin Hester, wide receivers Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne along with defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. The four players combined to win three Super Bowl titles, including Wayne’s 2006 win inside what is now Hard Rock Stadium.

Former FSU star and Palm Beach County native Anquan Boldin was named a semifinalist after his career with Arizona, Baltimore and San Francisco that included one Super Bowl title. He's joined by another former FSU star, LeRoy Butler, who spent 12 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and won one Super Bowl title.

Fellow Palm Beach County prep star and former Florida Gators great Fred Taylor, who played 13 seasons with Jacksonville and New England, also made the list.

The 2022 class will be announced at the NFL Honors award ceremony February 10th before Super Bowl LVI, which you can watch February 13th on NBC.